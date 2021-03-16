Sven-Olof Johansson ökar i SBB

Sven-Olof Johansson, vd för Fastpartner. Bild: Fastpartner

Bolag Fastpartners vd Sven-Olof Johansson, som också är styrelseledamot i SBB, har ökat sitt innehav med en miljon aktier, motsvarande drygt 25 miljoner kronor.

Köpet gjordes i fredags till kursen 25,72 kronor per aktie.



Genom affären ökar Sven-Olof Johansson sitt innehav i SBB från 3,44 till 3,51 procent av kapitalet, enligt Nyhetsbyrån Direkt som hänvisar till Holdings.

Fastpartner AB på Branschguiden

Our business concept is to own properties in urban areas with strong growth, and to develop these properties while generating a strong positive cash flow. We should always be available to our tenants and aim at building long term relationships together with them.



Fastpartner is since 1994 a listed public company and today its shares are quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid CAP list. The company currently holds properties at a total value of more than SEK 15,5 billion and more than three quarters of the revenue comes from the Stockholm area.



We own commercial properties of all kinds, includ...

Läs mer om Fastpartner AB på Branschguiden