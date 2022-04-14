Image
Sven-Olof Johansson, vd för Fastpartner.
Sven-Olof Johansson, vd för Fastpartner. Bild: Fastpartner

Fastpartner utökar emissionslån – 0,45 procentenheter högre

Bolag Fastpartner har emitterat icke säkerställda gröna obligationer om 300 miljoner kronor. Obligationerna emitteras under befintligt MTN-program och är en utökning av MTN-lån nr 104 vars totala volym efter utökningen uppgår till 1 200 miljoner kronor.
Publicerad den 14 April 2022

Utökningen gjordes på en spread motsvarande en rörlig ränta om Stibor 3M + 1,90 procentenheter. Lånet löper sedan tidigare med en rörlig ränta om Stibor 3M + 1,45 procentenheter och har slutligt förfall i februari 2027.

Obligationerna kommer att noteras på Nasdaq Stockholm Sustainable Bond List.

Ämnen

Bolag Fastpartner

Fastpartner AB på Branschguiden

Our business concept is to own properties in urban areas with strong growth, and to develop these properties while generating a strong positive cash flow. We should always be available to our tenants and aim at building long term relationships together with them.

Fastpartner is since 1994 a listed public company and today its shares are quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid CAP list. The company currently holds properties at a total value of more than SEK 15,5 billion and more than three quarters of the revenue comes from the Stockholm area.

We own commercial properties of all kinds, includ...

Läs mer om Fastpartner AB på Branschguiden

