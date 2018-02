Fastpartner skruvar upp investeringstakten

Publicerad den 23 Februari 2018

Bolag Fastpartner spänner bågen och höjer sina finansiella mål. För Fastighetssverige berättar Sven-Olof Johansson mer om varför bolaget skruvar upp investeringstakten.

- Victor Friberg

- Victor Friberg

